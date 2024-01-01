Hi! Welcome, I'm so honored to have you here.

I AM the Healing Healer! I am a Hybrid Starseed with lifetimes and life lessons as a Draconian of Light, Lyran, Spirit Guide to Lumerian and Venusian beings, a Valkyrie of Hadarian Decent and so much more. I'm am here to help humanity shift to a higher frequency and anchor in crystalline codes onto Gaea's earthly grids. As a psychic Surgeon, Grid worker, Light Language Speaker and so much more I am able to help assist you in your journey by speaking with your spirit team and assisting them in holding space for your specific healing journey. I have been enlightened since 2020 and I'm still learning, growing and healing and as you allow me to assist and hold space for your healing I find deeper healing for myself as well and that is what being human and being here during this time is all about. As we heal we help hold space for the new Golden Age which is upon us, which we are helping create every single day.