Healing Healer
Hi! Welcome, I'm so honored to have you here.
I AM the Healing Healer! I am a Hybrid Starseed with lifetimes and life lessons as a Draconian of Light, Lyran, Spirit Guide to Lumerian and Venusian beings, a Valkyrie of Hadarian Decent and so much more. I'm am here to help humanity shift to a higher frequency and anchor in crystalline codes onto Gaea's earthly grids. As a psychic Surgeon, Grid worker, Light Language Speaker and so much more I am able to help assist you in your journey by speaking with your spirit team and assisting them in holding space for your specific healing journey. I have been enlightened since 2020 and I'm still learning, growing and healing and as you allow me to assist and hold space for your healing I find deeper healing for myself as well and that is what being human and being here during this time is all about. As we heal we help hold space for the new Golden Age which is upon us, which we are helping create every single day.
I have always known I was special and that I had a deep purpose on this planet. Maybe you are the same! That's why I started this website so that I can be of assistance in helping others understanding their purpose, mission and destiny.
I started my journey as a little girl only I was unaware of what was happening. My earth family didn't understand me to be able to nurture my gifts so slowly my inner eye closed and the lucid vivid astro traveling lessoned to a stage where I didn't remember any dreams. My light dimmed and I wanted badly to "fit in" and that slowly ate at my soul and then the attacks started. Clinging to my religion for assistance all of a sudden I had a realization that I am much more then my religion was telling me. The STARs opened up for me and everything started to click and make sense again...like how it made sense when I was an innocent child and I realized that the world we lived in was designed to keep us in slavery by keeping us sleep. So I started cleaning up my eating, the toothpaste I used and anything I put on my temple and my third eye started to open so fast. Then I had to go in my darkness and defeat my fear. Now here I am, still healing and guided to heal those a few steps behind me so that we can be each others chain of support to navigate this life we created for ourselves.
